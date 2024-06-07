Greater Noida: Man, grandson die of electrocution after coming in touch with live wire

A 28-year-old man and his 80-year-old grandfather died on Friday afternoon allegedly after being electrocuted while fetching water from a tubewell in a village in Greater Noida, senior police officers said. Sonu and his grandfather Harkiran, residents of Attapeer village, were heading from the market to their home when they stopped at the tubewell to fetch some water home. (Representative image (HT Photos))

According to police, the incident happened around 1.30pm at Attapeer village under jurisdiction of Beta-2 police station.

“Sonu (28) and his grandfather Harkiran (80), both residents of Attapeer village, were heading from the market to their home when they stopped at the tubewell beside the road to fetch some water home. A live wire was sticking out of the tubewell and the duo suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the spot,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

He said the two were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals where they were pronounced dead, following which the police were informed by the family members.

Upon investigation, it was found that the tubewell was installed in the fields of one Ramesh Singh, also a resident of the same village.

“We found that the tubewell had not been maintained by the owner, because of which its electric circuit was in a shambles. A complaint has been received from the family members of the deceased against the tubewell owner and an FIR has been registered against him under sections 287 (negligent conduct) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a senior officer of Beta 2 police station, asking not to be named.