Greater Noida: Man kills brother after a dispute over money, say police; 1 suspect held

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his brother following a dispute over monetary compensation in Greater Noida, police said on Monday, adding that one of the three suspects named by their parents have been taken into police custody. In their complaint parents of the deceased have named three people as suspects -- Harikesh (single name), 37, the main suspect and brother of the deceased. (Representational image)

The deceased, Sukhdev (single name), 32, is a resident of Kalupura village. His body was found near his home, said officials, without divulging more details about the death.

Police said the alleged motive behind the murder was a dispute over compensation received after the family’s agricultural land was acquired.

“The incident took place on Saturday night, and on Sunday morning, the parents of the deceased informed the police,” said Shyam Babu Shukla, SHO, Rabupura.

In their complaint parents of the deceased have named three people as suspects -- Harikesh (single name), 37, the main suspect and brother of the deceased; his son; and his father-in-law, Anil Kumar, all residents of Kalupura village, said police.

Police said Anil Kumar is currently in custody and being questioned.

The police are still looking for the other two suspects.

As for the cause of death, police said the investigation is ongoing, and medical confirmation is awaited.

The case has been registered under Section 109 (murder) of the BNS and further investigation is underway, said police.