Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
Greater Noida: Man kills father for 50 L life insurance  

ByArun Singh
Mar 23, 2025 06:52 AM IST

After the murder, Bosak claimed his father’s ₹50 lakh life insurance policy and misled the police for months

Greater Noida A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his 48-year-old father in December 2024 to claim his life insurance policy of 50 lakh to settle a housing loan of 21 lakh, said police, adding that he kept misleading police for months.

Police said that as Bosak’s mother was nominee but uneducated, Bosak took advantage of it and siphoned off all the money. (HT Photo)
Police said that as Bosak's mother was nominee but uneducated, Bosak took advantage of it and siphoned off all the money. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Prakash Bosak, originally from Kishanganj, Bihar who had moved to Noida about 20 years ago and had a spice packing business. He resided with his two children in a village in Sikandrabad.

“On December 12, 2024, night, Prakash’s elder son, Santosh Bosak, alerted the police that an unidentified man killed his father by slitting his neck. Bosak said it occurred while he was returning from Delhi with his father,” said addl. deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar.

Vinod Kumar, the Station house officer (Kasna), said the incident took place under the Sikandarabad jurisdiction. But they claimed the case fell under the jurisdiction of Kasna police station, a border of Sikandrabad, the case was taken up by Kasna police.

After the murder, Bosak claimed his father’s 50 lakh life insurance policy and misled the police. But when the police recorded the family’s statement about the insurance, they were clueless.

“During interrogation, Bosak revealed that the family had taken a loan of 12.5 lakh for a plot in Bulandshahr in 2022. The monthly EMI was 12,500. But due to a financial crisis, it was hard to arrange the EMI. Bosak and his father took another loan of 21 lakh to clear the first loan. They received 20.50 lakh with a monthly EMI of 21,000 and insured 60 per cent of the amount,” the ADCP said.

“After repaying the first loan, they paid the monthly EMI of 21 lakh until the remaining money was exhausted. But when Bosak again felt the pressure of the EMI, he opted to kill his father and claim his life insurance to settle the loan.”

The probe revealed that on December 12, Bosak was returning home with his father. He carried a knife and killed Prakash with it just as the latter alighted the vehicle to relieve himself. Later, Bosak also assaulted himself with the same knife. But forensic experts told police that it was probably a self-harm wound.

Police said that as Bosak’s mother was nominee but uneducated, Bosak took advantage of it and siphoned off all the money. He has been booked on charges of Section 302 (murder) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.

