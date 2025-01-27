Greater Noida plans to illuminate city gateways

The Greater Noida authority has decided to enhance the city’s entry and exit points through a major beautification project focused on decorative lighting, officials said on Sunday. A senior official from the Greater Noida authority said that the project is expected to cost more than ₹ 10 crore. (PTI)

The work will cover five key entry points including the Char Murti Roundabout, Hindon Bridge (Sector 1), and Kulesra, and the Tigri Gate (Chipyana Khurd) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

“These gates will undergo transformations similar to the prominent gates seen at the Noida-Delhi border and other locations, with each entry point receiving a modern, distinctive design crafted by expert architects and designers,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Officials said that representatives from at least 10 companies have presented ideas and design concepts about the entry and exit points of which three to four concepts have been finalised by the authority. The application deadline for interested companies has been extended to February 4, they added.

The authority has already taken steps to spruce up several landmarks and gateways, with decorative lighting being installed at the Surajpur Ghantaghar Chowk. The fountain at the chowk has also been repaired and is now operational.