Greater Noida: Police arrest two in case where man fell to death on New Year from 15th floor

Greater Noida: Police on Sunday night arrested two accused for the death of Vineet Raj, 28, who fell from the 15th floor of a housing society during a New Year’s party, officials said on Monday. Residents of the society, meanwhile, raised concerns about safety, claiming there was no CCTV coverage in the area. They also alleged that such incidents were increasing. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Dheeraj Kumar Singh (25) and Vishal Mishra (24). The incident took place around 3 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Police said the arrests were made near Choumukhi Hanuman Temple in Bisrakh following a search operation.

According to investigators, the accused had been involved in a dispute with a man named Ayush.

“In an altercation earlier, Ayush had allegedly hit these individuals. On the day of the incident, they came looking for him to confront him,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station.

However, Ayush was not at his residence and had gone to meet his friend. “When people present there told the group that Ayush was not around and asked them to leave, a scuffle broke out and the victim fell from the building,” the SHO said.

Police have named five more suspects present at the party --- Badal Thakur, Prince Kumar Thakur, Omprakash, Harshit Kumar, Harsh and Sheri (single name) and said efforts are on to arrest them.

Residents of the society, meanwhile, raised concerns about safety, claiming there was no CCTV coverage in the area. They also alleged that such incidents were increasing.

A case has been registered under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 3(5) (joint liability) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) , police said.