Greater Noida: Pond revamp halted midway; residents contend with foul smell, dug-up area

Ponds in Jalalpur and Chipyana villages, under the Bisrakh block of Greater Noida, have fallen into a state of neglect, creating significant inconvenience for residents and commuters, residents of Graeter Noida said on Wednesday. One of the ponds in Bisrakh block of Greater Noida. Residents have raised concerns about the health risks posed by the unhygienic environment, particularly with winter setting in, a time when respiratory illnesses usually spike. (HT Photo)

Spanning approximately 25-30 acres, these ponds were part of a clean-up and fencing project initiated by local authorities. However, the work was reportedly abandoned midway, leaving the area in a hazardous and unhygienic condition.

Locals have alleged that while the fencing work was completed and digging initiated, the critical step of ”pond cleaning” remained pending. This resulted in the water turning polluted, emitting a foul odour that permeates the entire area.

“The authorities started the project with much fanfare but abandoned it midway. Now, we are left to deal with the stench and the dug up and cluttered surroundings that pose the risk of accidents. It seems they care little about the needs of residents,” said Pradeep Dahaliya, local resident.

He further alleged that the situation has remained the same for around a year and no steps were taken by the authorities during this time to finish the work.

Residents have raised concerns about the health risks posed by the unhygienic environment, particularly with winter setting in, a time when respiratory illnesses usually spike.

In addition to the odour and pollution, the partially dug-up surroundings have become a safety hazard for commuters, especially at night. The lack of proper signage or barricading increases the risk of accidents, further amplifying the distress of the local population.

“At night, it is hard to see the dug-up areas near the ponds. I have personally seen bikes skid and people fall. It is an accident prone area,” said Amit Kumar, a resident of Jalalpur.

An elderly resident, Ramesh Yadav, said, “We have been living with this problem for months now. The foul smell is unbearable, and it is affecting our health. Why start a project if you can’t finish it?”

An official from Graeter Noida authority’s work circle 3 clarified that the cleaning work of the ponds in Jalalpur and Chipyana are carried out annually.

“Although the ponds haven’t been dug too deep and they pose no major risk, fencing has been installed around the ponds to ensure no untoward incident occurs. The process of removing sludge is time-consuming. However, any remaining work will be expedited,” the official said.