Greater Noida: Power capacity upgraded at 2 key substations

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), the power utility in Greater Noida, has augmented transformer capacity at two key substations -- the 33/11 kV Gamma 1 substation, and the UPSIDA Site B -- to boost electricity supply ahead of the summer peak, officials said on Thursday. NPCL currently supplies electricity to around 210,000 consumers in Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

At the Gamma 1 Sector substation, the NPCL has installed a new 12.5 MegaVolt-Ampere (MVA) power transformer, replacing the earlier 5 MVA unit.

1 MegaVolt-Ampere equals 1,000 kilovolt-amperes.

The augmentation is expected to improve load balancing and stabilise power supply in both Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 sectors, Jagat Farm Market, and Rampur Jagir Market, benefiting around 2,000 consumers.

“Considering the sharp rise in electricity demand in Jagat Farm Market and adjoining areas during last summer, the transformer capacity at the Gamma 1 substation has been significantly enhanced,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha told HT, adding that the power supply to the Gamma 1 powerhouse is fed from the Metro Depot substation.

Officials said that in addition to Gamma 1, load augmentation work at the UPSIDA Site-B, an industrial area in Surajpur, has also been completed, where transformer capacity has been increased from 12.5 MVA to 16 MVA.

“The upgrade is expected to strengthen power supply to the UPSIDA Site-B industrial belt as well as the adjoining urban and rural areas of Devla, Gulistanpur and nearby locations. Besides, one more 16 MVA power transformer is scheduled to be delivered and commissioned at UPSIDA Site-B in February, further enhancing the area’s load-handling capacity,” Jha added.

NPCL currently supplies electricity to around 210,000 consumers in Greater Noida.

According to the NCPCL, the expected peak power demand this summer is estimated at about 950 MW, compared with 832 MW recorded during the peak demand period last summer.

“Substation strengthening and capacity augmentation are being carried out in a phased manner to ensure reliable power supply during the high-demand summer months,” the spokesperson added.