Greater Noida: Revamp underway to resolve waterlogging in Surajpur

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is undertaking major road development works near Surajpur on the DSC road in Greater Noida to solve the persistent problem of waterlogging, officials said on Saturday.

“The road level is being raised and a CC road is under construction to ensure better drainage and smoother traffic movement, especially during monsoons. Officials have been directed to expedite the construction and ensure quality. We have also granted in-principle approval to widen the service roads in Greater Noida West to improve traffic flow,” said Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer.

Officials said they have inspected the stretch from the Greater Noida entry point to the Lohia drain and gave approval for the maintenance work on DSC road. The condition of the service roads between Char Murti Chowk and Tigri Golchakkar in Greater Noida West was also reviewed, they added.

These roads are currently seven metres wide and will be widened based on land availability, officials said.

The Greater Noida authority had approved a ₹16 crore project to resurface and widen the 6km stretch of Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road, one of the main roads connecting Noida and Greater Noida, in September 2024. The stretch is riddled with deep potholes, especially near Haldoni Mod, Surajpur police station and Kulesra village.

“In every monsoon, this stretch near Surajpur turns into a waterlogged mess. Two-wheelers often skid, and traffic crawls. It’s a relief that the authority is finally raising the road level and fixing the surface properly,” said Ajay Singh, a resident of Beta 2, Greater Noida.