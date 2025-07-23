Greater Noida road to be connected with airport

The Greater Noida authority has proposed constructing a 3-km road link to connect the city’s 130-metre-wide road with the 120-metre-wide Yamuna City Road in a push to improve regional mobility ahead of the operationalisation of Noida International Airport. The missing stretch has long been a bottleneck in direct travel from Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to the airport zone. (HT Photos)

The move aims to establish seamless connectivity from Noida Extension to the upcoming greenfield airport in Jewar, officials said.

The missing stretch has long been a bottleneck in direct travel from Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to the airport zone. Once completed, the new link will allow uninterrupted travel via the 130-metre-wide road, which currently runs from Char Murti Chowk to Sirsa village, covering about 30km, according to officials.

The detailed project report (DPR) is likely to be ready within the next two months, and the funding share will be finalised after discussions with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and other authorities, officials said. A meeting for the same is expected to take place soon, they added.

“This road will boost connectivity and help commuters from Ghaziabad, Noida Extension and Noida to reach Noida International Airport through this new route once the 3-km stretch is built,” said Sumit Yadav, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida Authority. “We will discuss this issue with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department to take this project to the next stage.”

Yadav, along with officials from the authority’s project department, conducted a site inspection on Monday to evaluate the incomplete segment and assess further action. Officials confirmed that coordination with Yeida will be necessary to determine how and when construction can begin.

Land under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department also falls along the proposed alignment, making inter-departmental collaboration critical, officials said. Additionally, the authority plans to build a rotary at the Ghangola roundabout, where the 130-metre road currently ends, they added.

Recognising the expected spike in traffic once the airport becomes operational by the end of 2025, Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG has directed staff to expedite widening work along the 130-metre corridor to accommodate future demand.

“Once the two roads are connected, it is expected to ease travel for residents of Greater Noida West, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad to the airport,” said an official. The plan also includes constructing an underpass near Sirsa village to cross the Eastern Peripheral Expressway as part of the larger connectivity push.

Residents welcomed the proposal. “It will be a good move if the two roads are connected to provide a seamless travel experience to the airport. Noida Extension needs better connectivity, and the authority must explore more ways to enhance connectivity in this part of Greater Noida,” said Nikita Singh, a resident.