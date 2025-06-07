The Greater Noida authority is set to introduce a structured system for scientific disposal of unregulated electronic waste, officials said on Friday. The initiative is aimed at reducing the harmful impact of e-waste on soil, water, and air, promoting a cleaner and safer urban ecosystem. The authority recently floated an Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting firms to participate in the project to ensure proper handling and recycling of e-waste. Greater Noida seeks to set up scientific system for disposal of electronic waste

Electronic waste—including discarded laptops, mobile phones, chargers, and other digital devices—contains toxic materials that can severely contaminate the environment if not disposed of properly. Five companies have come forward, expressing keen interest in the initiative.

“Scientific processing of e-waste is a crucial part of our environmental goals. This step ensures that hazardous materials are not dumped carelessly and are instead recycled properly. The effort is not just about waste management. It is about environmental protection and we are committed to ensuring e-waste does not end up polluting our land or water bodies,” said NG Ravi, the authority’s chief executive officer.

The authority is in the process of listing the companies that have expressed interest, which will be authorised to collect e-waste directly from residents and transport it to dedicated recycling facilities for treatment.

The initiative will also encourage public participation by offering monetary compensation for surrendered electronic items. Standardised rates for various e-waste categories will be fixed by the authority and made publicly available.

“Once the listing process is complete, the names of the empanelled companies, their contact details, and item-wise compensation rates will be published on the authority’s website for public access. The initiative will empower residents to dispose of their electronic waste responsibly while also offering them monetary incentives,” said Shrilakshmi VS, additional chief executive officer.