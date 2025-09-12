Greater Noida: Sewage plant mooted in IT City to reduce groundwater dependence

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority is preparing to build a 12 million litres per day (MLD) capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) as a new addition to its existing network to comply with environmental standards laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), officials said on Thursday, adding that the plant, estimated to be built at a cost of ₹42 crore in IT City, is likely to complete within a year. Earlier this week, Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar approved the project, stressing on the need to meet NGT’s mandate of bringing treated sewage within prescribed limits. (HT Photo)

At present, fecal coliform levels in treated water hover around 230 mg/litre. The NGT has directed that this be reduced to below 100. Lowering Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) is also part of the revised parametres, said officials.

The project has entered the tendering stage. “The IT City plant will be based on tertiary treatment technology, which allows cleaner output water than conventional plants. The target is to meet and exceed NGT’s parametres. Work is expected to begin shortly once the tender process is completed,” said senior manager (sewerage) Vinod Sharma.

Greater Noida currently has four operational STPs: Badalpur (2 MLD), Kasna (137 MLD), Ecotech-2 (15 MLD) and Ecotech-3 (20 MLD). A much larger 45 MLD facility is under construction in Greater Noida West.

In addition to new plants, existing facilities are also being upgraded with advanced processes to improve efficiency and water quality, officials said, adding that the authority is prioritising measures that will not only meet compliance but also ease the region’s mounting water stress.

“The upcoming plant in IT City will improve water quality and make treated water suitable for reuse in industries. Recycling treated sewage for non-potable purposes is critical to reducing dependence on groundwater, which is under increasing pressure due to urban expansion,” said additional CEO Prerna Singh.