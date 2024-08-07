Greater Noida: Six injured as roadway bus rams private bus from behind

Six people were injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus crashed into a private bus from behind in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. One of the buses involved int he accident on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The collision was so intense that the rear of the private bus was completely damaged.

“On Tuesday afternoon, a private bus was heading towards Agra when a UP roadways bus rammed it from behind. On a complaint by the Meerut-based private bus driver, Furkan, a case was registered against the unidentified driver of the roadways bus,” said Raghvendra Singh, station house officer, Rabupura.

“On Tuesday afternoon, when I was about to approach the highway from Falaida exit in Rabupura locality, a speeding UP roadways bus rammed my bus from behind,” said driver Furkan, who goes by a single name.

He further said, “I was driving the bus at a speed of around 40km/hour but the roadways bus was speeding when the incident took place. Due to the collision, the rear of my bus was completely damaged. At the time of the incident, there were 20 passengers in the 40-seater bus.”

“A 2-year-old boy and his parents were in the rear seat of my bus but fortunately he escaped with no injuries. Six people sustained injuries,” said Furkan, adding that five to six people on the roadway bus and the driver managed to escape the spot, leaving his conductor and the other passengers behind.

After the accident, a police vehicle patrolling close to the spot rushed to accident spot and ambulances were called.

“The injured have been identified as Niranjan, Sumit, Altaf Hussain, Munish, Vinod Kumar and Ashish Kumar. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi,” said SHO Singh.

Police said a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 324 (commits mischief and thereby causes loss) of BNS was registered at Rabupura police station on Tuesday night, and efforts are underway to nab the accused driver.