Greater Noida: Students allege harassment by professors after BDS student’s suicide

Days after a 21-year-old second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Sharda University allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room, fellow students have said that they were asked by the university to submit written accounts of any harassment or inappropriate comments they may have faced from the two faculty members who were later arrested. Around 15 students submitted written accounts to the vice-chancellor’s office. (HT Photo)

The student was found dead on Friday evening in her room—1209(C), on the 12th floor of Mandela Hostel—in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park. A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly contained allegations against certain college professors.

BDS students were informed by the college administration via a message around 8.30pm on Tuesday that classes would remain suspended on Wednesday as well.

A student from the same BDS batch, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a meeting was held on Monday between students and senior faculty members, during which they were encouraged to write down any experiences of harassment or personal comments made by assistant professor Shairy Vashist and associate professor Mahinder Singh Chouhan. Both faculty members have since been arrested.

“We were told we could submit our accounts anonymously,” the student said. “Initially, many students were willing to do so, hoping the vice-chancellor or an independent committee would hear them. But later, several backed out, fearing repercussions. Even if our names aren’t on the statements, we worry that faculty members will be able to identify us and that it could affect our academic progress or career.”

Despite these concerns, around 15 students submitted written accounts to the vice-chancellor’s office, students said.

The BDS department remained shut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, even as classes resumed in other departments. “We were informed on Monday night that there would be no classes for BDS students on Tuesday as the premises are still sealed,” said another student. Examinations that were scheduled to begin on July 22 have now been postponed to July 28, following a brief discussion during the Monday meeting, the student added.

Greater Noida assistant commissioner of police BS Vir Kumar said, “We have been informed that the university’s five-member committee is recording statements from all college employees. We are awaiting their report, and further action will follow based on its findings.”

Meanwhile, a rumour on Tuesday about the arrested professors being shifted to a hospital was denied by Luksar jail superintendent Brijesh Kumar. “The two professors are in separate barracks, and their health is stable,” he said.

The death of the student, who hailed from Gurugram, has triggered widespread concern and unease on campus. Students and families have questioned the delay in informing police, noting that nearly 90 minutes passed between the student being taken to hospital and law enforcement being alerted.