Greater Noida to facelift circular parking ground near India Exposition Centre

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has decided to develop a 37-acre circular parking ground located between Knowledge Park 2 and 3, near the India Exposition Centre and Mart into a modern, multi-purpose venue capable of hosting fairs, exhibitions, and public programmes. The authority has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from architectural and urban planning firms with expertise in designing integrated public spaces that combine structured parking with facilities for large gatherings.

The step aims to address traffic congestion and inadequate infrastructure issues that crop up during major national and international-level events organised at the India Exposition Centre routinely.

This ground is used primarily for parking during events and the site is set to undergo a comprehensive overhaul based on the recommendations of the consultants, said officials.

“As per the proposed concept, nearly 75,000 square metres of the 1.5 lakh square metre plot will be developed with structured parking facilities, public amenities such as toilets and kiosks, peripheral greenery, and a central open area. This central space will serve as the main venue for hosting fairs, exhibitions, and various public programs,” said Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

The deadline for submission of proposals is April 16, 2025. Selected applicants will be invited to present their ideas before the authority on April 18.

Officials said the area will also be available for rent, providing a source of recurring revenue for the authority.

A major objective of the redevelopment is to streamline vehicular and pedestrian movement around the site. The authority plans to introduce modern traffic management systems, with optimised parking layouts, clearly marked entry and exit points, and provisions for congestion control, said officials.

A four-lane road is already under construction around what is presently known as the NASA parking area, replacing the existing two-lane road to ease traffic pressure.

To improve visitor experience, the plan includes the construction of kiosks for food and retail, seating and rest areas, and adequate public toilets.

The authority will also ensure the availability of essential infrastructure such as electricity, water supply, and drainage at the site. Sustainability measures like rainwater harvesting and solar lighting are also expected to be incorporated in the design.