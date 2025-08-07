Greater Noida to hire private consultants for urban revamp

In a bid to overhaul key aspects of urban infrastructure and streamline civic services, the Greater Noida Authority has invited expressions of interest (EOIs) from private consultancy firms to assist in planning and executing a range of development projects across the city, officials said on Wednesday. The consultant will also assist in planning small food kiosks and micro-markets to support local vendors in a structured and hygienic manner. (HT Archives)

The move is aimed at improving public mobility, regulating street vending, modernising infrastructure, and boosting revenue through more efficient use of public spaces, they added.

“A key focus of the consultant’s work will be developing designated vending zones across sectors,” said Greater Noida Authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG.

With unauthorised kiosks and roadside stalls on the rise, the authority aims to identify legal vending areas based on local demand and traffic movement. Simultaneously, high-congestion areas will be designated as non-vending zones to ensure smoother flow of traffic and safer pedestrian movement, officials said.

The consultant will also assist in planning small food kiosks and micro-markets to support local vendors in a structured and hygienic manner.

Additionally, the scope of work includes planning and upgrading bus shelters, including integration of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, in view of the authority’s upcoming electric bus initiative. As part of a broader regional push, Greater Noida plans to roll out 100 electric buses under a joint 500-bus plan with the Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, officials said.

The last date for submitting EOIs is August 19, with applications set to be opened the following day. Interested firms must email detailed proposals outlining their credentials, technical approach, budget estimates, and a declaration of good standing.