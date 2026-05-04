Greater Noida to roll out 15 e-buses up up to Jewar airport

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said it will soon launch 15 electric buses (e-buses) on four routes connecting the city areas with the Noida International Airport n Jewar. The service, that will initially run for six months at an estimated cost of ₹1.80 crore, will be extended depending on the ridership and demand, said officials. (HT Archive)

The routes will link key locations such as Gaur Chowk, Surajpur, Pari Chowk and other prominent areas in Greater Noida to the airport, said officials.

According to Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, the project is driven “by the need for an environment-friendly public transport system in view of the airport becoming operational”.

“There is a growing demand for sustainable urban mobility as the airport will soon start operation. We have decided to launch 15 electric buses, which will be funded by authority and operated by UP Roadways,” he added.

The service, that will initially run for six months at an estimated cost of ₹1.80 crore, will be extended depending on the ridership and demand, said officials.

According to the plan, the first route will connect Char Murti also known as Gaur Chowk to the Noida International Airport in Jewar via Surajpur T-Point and Pari Chowk. The second route will also link Gaur Chowk to the Airport but will pass through other Greater Noida sectors, also covering the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), said officials.

The third route is proposed from Makoda roundabout to the airport via Knowledge Park and Sector P-7, while the fourth route will connect Industrial Sector 16 to the airport through Tilapta, Swarn Nagri, Yatharth Hospital and Gautam Buddha University, they added.

Of the total, four buses will operate on each of the first three routes, while the fourth route will be served by three buses, officials said.

Notably, commercial flight operations at the airport are scheduled to commence on June 15, marking the launch of a second civil aviation hub in the Delhi-NCR region. IndiGo is set to operate the inaugural flight, followed by services from Akasa Air and Air India Express in the initial phase.

With around 45 days remaining before operations begin, efforts to boost ground connectivity to the airport have also gathered pace.

Yamuna authority also has plans to introduce five hydrogen-powered buses between Pari Chowk and the airport. The Uttar Pradesh Roadways will operate bus services at a frequency of every 30 minutes from Pari Chowk and hourly from Noida City Centre, said officials.

In addition, the state-run buses will connect the airport to cities such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and New Delhi Railway Station areas, they added.