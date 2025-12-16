Greater Noida tops India’s pollution chart; Ghaziabad & Noida ‘severe’ too

Greater Noida emerged as the most polluted city in the country on Monday, followed closely by Ghaziabad and Noida, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Residents suffered another day of difficulty breathing and itchy eyes as a heavy smog hung over the region. Greater Noida recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 447 in the ‘severe’ category, according to the CPCB’s 4 pm national bulletin. It was followed by Ghaziabad at 444 and Noida at 437 — also in the ‘severe’ category. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Sunday, Noida, with an AQI of 466, was the most polluted in the country, followed by Ghaziabad at 459 and Greater Noida at 435.

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as “satisfactory”, and between 101 and 200 is classified as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 is “poor”, between 301 and 400 is “very poor”, and over 400 is “severe”, according to the CPCB.

“The air was unbearable throughout the day. There is a burning sensation in the eyes and throat. We have been avoiding stepping out unless absolutely necessary,” said Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Noida’s Sector 62.

Monika Singh, a resident of Beta II in Greater Noida, said, “Morning fog was so dense that visibility was poor today. The air stayed heavy well into the day”.

Residents also took to social media to share videos showing thick layers of smog blanketing large parts of Noida and Greater Noida, with some clips appearing to show dark, almost black haze engulfing high-rise residential clusters. Several videos, shot from upper floors of apartment towers, showed sharply reduced visibility, with neighbouring buildings barely discernible, prompting residents to express shock at the extent of the pollution.

On Sunday, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad district administrations directed online classes for pre-nursery to Class 5 and hybrid mode for Classes 6 to 12. This directive was issued a day after the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage-4 was invoked across the Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorated.

Weather experts said the persistence of hazardous pollution levels is largely due to unfavourable meteorological conditions in addition to local emission sources. A western disturbance has resulted in very low wind speeds since Friday, significantly limiting the dispersion of pollutants.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, said, on December 13 and 14, easterly winds led to increased humidity levels across the region, while light and variable wind speeds contributed to dense fog formation and a build-up of pollutants. However, he said a change in wind direction is expected from Tuesday, with winds shifting to the west and gaining strength.

Experts also pointed to Delhi-NCR’s basin-like topography, which worsens pollution during winter months. As temperatures drop, colder air gets trapped beneath warmer air layers, preventing vertical movement and keeping pollutants closer to the ground. The absence of rain and sluggish winds further compound the problem.

Health experts have cautioned residents, particularly children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor exposure during periods of severe air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of around 22.9°C and a minimum of 8.8°C on Monday, while Ghaziabad logged a maximum of 21.6°C and a minimum of 8.3°C. Weather conditions across the region remained dry, with no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast dense fog for early morning hours on Tuesday, followed by fog or mist over the next few days, with temperatures expected to range between 24–26°C for the maximum and 10–12°C for the minimum.