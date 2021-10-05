Greater Noida: Two constables held for taking bribe from truck driver

Two policemen were arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating up a truck driver andsnatching ₹400 from him on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The policemen, deployed on the expressway under the jurisdiction of Kasna police station, were identified as constables Tara Chand and Gyan Singh.

The truck driver, Arvind Saini, is a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan. He said that he ferries cattle from Rajasthan to Meerut in a truck via the expressway. “On Saturday, I was on my way to Meerut in the truck when the two policemen stopped me near Sirsa toll plaza at 6.30am. It is an unwritten norm that they illegally seek money from truck drivers. So I gave them ₹400. However, they appeared unhappy and demanded ₹4,000 from me. When I expressed my inability to pay more, they grabbed me and started beating me,” he said.

Saini said that he was beaten up so badly that he needed medical treatment. He also made a video of the injuries he sustained. He then informed his employer, who advised Saini to file a complaint. Saini then filed a complaint at Kasna police station against the two constables.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, Kasna police station, said a case has been registered against the two policemen under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 504 (intentional insult) and Section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. “The matter is being investigated by Brijnanda Rai, assistant commissioner of police (3), Greater Noida,” he said.

Rai said that the two constables were arrested. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Saini has alleged that he was extorted by the policemen. The matter is being probed,” he said.