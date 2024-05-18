 Greater Noida West roads found littered, sanitation team fined ₹50,000 - Hindustan Times
Greater Noida West roads found littered, sanitation team fined 50,000

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
May 18, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The health department has been directed to take up desilting exercise of affected drains and pits in the areas before the monsoon sets in

Areas in Vaidpura, Bhola Rawal and Saini in Greater Noida West were found to be inundated, and littered with garbage during surprise inspections by the Greater Noida authority on Thursday.

During the surprise inspection, the prominent road connecting Saini and Vaidpura was found to be littered with garbage. (HT Photo)
During the surprise inspection, the prominent road connecting Saini and Vaidpura was found to be littered with garbage.

Officials said even prominent roads were found in an abysmal condition during the inspections.

Officials said they conducted inspections on the directions of chief executive officer NG Ravi.

“During the surprise inspection, the prominent road connecting Saini and Vaidpura was found to be littered with garbage,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty (OSD), said.

“The big and small drains too were found clogged with garbage. The clogged drains further resulted in overflowing drains and in the rainy season, it would lead to waterlogging,” said the OSD.

Officials informed that the private agency hired for sanitation work was fined 50,000 for the shoddy work.

“The company has been penalised for its failure to carry out proper cleaning work in these areas,” said Kumar.

Officials said the health department has been directed to take up desilting exercise of affected drains and pits in the areas before the monsoon sets in.The damaged cement covers of drains will also be repaired.

Officials said regular inspections are being carried out in parts of Greater Noida to take stock of the sanitation related works.

Greater Noida authority CEO NG Ravi said surprise inspections will continue across the city and action will be taken against the people concerned if any lapses are found.

