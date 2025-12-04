Greater Noida West: Traffic diversion near Gaur Chowk

Traffic movement between Gaur Chowk and D-mark will be affected from Thursday till December 10 because of sewage line work in Greater Noida West, traffic officials said on Wednesday. Gaur Chowk, a major traffic junction in Greater Noida West, serves over 500,000 residents and sees heavy vehicular movement from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik, and the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. (HT Archive)

“Traffic from Gaur Chowk to D-mark and vice-versa will be affected due to sewage line shifting work. Vehicles travelling from Gaur City to D-Mart will be diverted to the service lane, while traffic from D-Mart will be diverted via the green belt,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic).

The DCP further said that “the commuters are advised to use the alternative route to avoid congestion”.

The Greater Noida authority is carrying out the work to facilitate the construction of an underpass.

“The relocation of the sewage line will be completed in a week. As the Authority undertakes construction of an underpass at this site, the sewage line—situated within the project area—needs to be shifted,” Greater Noida authority senior manager Vinod Sharma told HT.

While the opening of the Parthala flyover in 2023 eased congestion at Parthala Chowk, it pushed a larger traffic load toward Gaur Chowk. To address this issue, a 700-metre underpass is being constructed parallel to the Taj Highway near Gaur Chowk.

The six-lane underpass will run alongside the 60-metre road and provide a direct link between Greater Noida, Gaur City, and the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.

Once operational, it will allow vehicles to bypass Gaur Chowk entirely, significantly reducing pressure at the intersection.

The project is currently 40% complete and officials have said the remaining work will take around six more months to finish.