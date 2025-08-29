Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Greater Noidas: DM seeks active industry participation in U.P. Int’l Trade Show

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:50 am IST

The trade show is a unique opportunity to present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, educational and entrepreneurial capacity on a global platform, the DM said.

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar’s district magistrate Medha Roopam has urged the entrepreneur organisations and educational institutions to play an active role in the upcoming UP International Trade Show to be held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday.

District administration officials informed that special provisions have been made to exhibit products, services and innovations from various sectors at the trade show. (HT Archives)
On Thursday, the Gautam Budh Nagar DM said, “The trade show is a unique opportunity to present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, educational and entrepreneurial capacity on a global platform. I expect maximum participation from industry bodies and institutions. All stakeholders must ensure their active participation so that the commercial strengths of Uttar Pradesh are presented effectively.”

District administration officials informed that special provisions have been made to exhibit products, services and innovations from various sectors at the trade show.

Appealing to representatives of entrepreneur organisations, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Medha Roopam said, they should ensure their participation in this significant international trade show and contribute to highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s commercial strengths, helping the state move swiftly towards growth.

The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) will be held at the India Expo Centre & Mart, with the state government promising an even bigger and more impactful edition this year.

Last year’s trade show hosted around 2,000 stalls across a wide range of industries with around 5,00,000 attendees at the five-day event.

