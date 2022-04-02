Greater Noida authority mulls changing names of sectors
The Greater Noida authority is mulling to change the names of sectors in the industrial town to make them simpler for residents as well as for the convenience of visitors.
The move comes after the authority received complaints about the sector names on Greek alphabets such as alpha, beta, delta, gamma, omicron, eta, zeta, chi, phi, etc. “These names are complicated and many visitors to Greater Noida face inconvenience to pronounce or identify them with ease”, said an authority official.
Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has formed a committee headed by additional CEO Deep Chand to look into the matter. The committee will prepare a proposal on the change of names of various sectors at the earliest and also seek feedback from residents before finalising on the proposal.
“We have taken the decision because many residents and visitors find it hard to pronounce, identify and remember these names of Greek alphabets. Once the names are changed, we plan to use the old names in brackets so that there is no confusion. The move will definitely benefit citizens as the new names will be numeric and easy to understand and locate,” said Bhooshan.
The authority plans to rename the sectors, both residential and industrial, by numbers for the convenience of the public.
The Uttar Pradesh government established the well-planned industrial town, spread over 38,000 hectares of land, way back in 1991. It has emerged as a hub for industries and affordable housing in the NCR region. “Later, the authority carved the residential and industrial sectors and named them on Greek alphabets in a bid to make them sound hi-tech”, said an authority official, seeking anonymity.
Residents, however, have mixed opinions on the proposed name change.
“It took us two decades to remember the names of residential, commercial or industrial areas. It hardly makes much sense to rename the sectors now,” said Alok Singh, founder member of Active Citizen Team, a residents’ group in Greater Noida.
But many residents have also come out in support of the proposed name change. “The names of the sectors should have been in the local language Hindi or numeric because they are much easier to pronounce. For many, pronouncing names such as ‘phi’ or ‘chi’ is a tough task. I do not understand why such names were chosen in the first place,” said Lokesh Sharma, a resident of Beta-2 sector.
-
Noida authority demolishes farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains
The Noida authority on Friday demolished 10 farmhouses that were built on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in violation of National Green Tribunal directions. The NGT, in a May 20, 2013 order, had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to clear all concrete structures built illegally on notified no-development zones on the NCR floodplains.
-
Nigerian held for defrauding woman of ₹1.07L in Greater Noida
A Nigerian national residing in Greater Noida was arrested by the cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday for cheating a woman of ₹1.07 lakh on a matrimonial site, officials said on Friday. The police revealed that the accused, along with more accomplices who are absconding and yet to be identified, have been involved in defrauding over 250 people in India to the tune of ₹50 crore since the year 2018.
-
In a boost to fight against crime, CM to launch Dial 112, AMBIS on Gudi Padwa
In a bid to strengthen the police force, the state government is launching Dial 112, an integrated centralised helpline for emergencies, and an automated multimodal biometric identification system (AMBIS) that will help the force improve the detection and conviction rate of crime. Chief minister Uddhav Thackray will inaugurate the two projects on the occasion of Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa, on Saturday.
-
Uddhav meets Walse Patil as Sena calls action by Central agencies encroachment on home dept authority
Amid rumours that Shiv Sena is unhappy over the soft stance taken by Nationalist Congress Party-controlled home department in the wake of increased action by Central agencies in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held two meetings with home minister Dilip Walse Patil. Sena leadership had reportedly raised these concerns during a meeting held with NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently.
-
Alliance with BJP, Ayodhya visit may figure in Raj Thackeray’s Gudi Padwa speech
Ahead of the local body polls, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is expected to speak on an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the latter ruled out any such possibility and his plan to visit Ayodhya, at his annual rally on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. MNS leader Shalini Thackeray said people of Maharashtra were looking forward to the party chief's public address.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics