Greater Noida West high rise residents come to blows with guards over maintenance handover

Chaos ensued at a Greater Noida West high-rise late Thursday after security guards and residents allegedly came to blows over a dispute about maintenance handover. A CCTV grab of the commotion outside the gates of White Orchid apartments in Gaur City-2 township in Greater Noida West, on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media, showed some residents pushing an iron barricade towards the gate of the society. Another video showed a large number of men and women arguing with security guards.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

Dispute over maintenance, security handover

The incident occurred at White Orchid apartments in Gaur City-2 township in Greater Noida West, where residents have been demanding that the builder hand over the maintenance and security to residents.

Residents alleged that the builder shut down all services, including the entry of helps and parcel deliveries. This prompted them to stage a protest.

According to Varun Goel, spokesperson of the White Orchid Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA), last month the residents unanimously decided to transfer maintenance and security services from the builder to the AOA.

“The AOA communicated to the builder through email that the transfer will begin on February 7 so that the transition is smooth. But on February 8, the builder stopped all services of the society abruptly,” said Goel.

The AOA then called another agency of facility management to take the hand over from the existing agency, he said.

“As soon as personnel of the other agency arrived around 6pm, the security guards of the builder started attacking residents and closed the gates of the society,” said Goel.

Rituraj, a resident, alleged that the builder had hired bouncers to pose as security.

Rakesh Sharma, director, Town Park Buildcon Pvt Ltd that developed the society, refuted all allegations.

“The residents forcefully got a handover done from the existing management agency and then drove away our personnel, and closed the gates. This AOA has been illegally made and is not registered. We were spectators to the commotion that residents caused at the society on Thursday night,” said Sharma.

Police said the matter is being resolved through mediation and talks.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station said, “Police force has been deployed at the society to maintain law and order. No case has been registered in the matter.”