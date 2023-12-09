Gzb RRTS station to get multi-modal connect with Delhi Metro soon

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is set to build a foot over-bridge to connect the Shaheed Sthal Metro station on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro and the Ghaziabad RRTS station, officials aware of the project said on Saturday. Ghaziabad, India - November 23 2023: The GDA in its bard meeting scheduled on Saturday have decided to unify the three individual plans for Ghaziabad, Loni and Modinagar as a unified plan and also proposed to declare RRTS' Duhai Depot as a proper RRTS station vasundhra Area in Ghaziabad , India on Thursday, November 23 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)--

The project is likely to take around three months, the officials said.

“The first multi-modal connectivity is likely to happen between the two stations in the next three months. These two (Shaheed Sthal Metro station and Ghaziabad RRTS station) will be connected with a 300m foot over-bridge, and passengers can use this to move between the two facilities,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The Shaheed Sthal Metro station and Ghaziabad RRTS station have been constructed along a congested intersection in Ghaziabad, and at present, commuters wishing to switch from the Metro to the RRTS, or vice versa, have to cross the busy street.

Officials said three more similar projects have been planned — at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and later at the RRTS station in Meerut.

Separately, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) recently approached the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to update the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Metro route from Noida Sector-62 to Sahibabad.

In January 2020, DPRs had been prepared for two Metro routes — Noida Sector-62 to Sahibabad ( ₹1,517 crore), and Vaishali to Mohan Nagar ( ₹1,808.22 crore). Now the authority has approached DMRC for a revised DPR for the former.

“This has been done to connect the Metro with the Sahibabad RRTS station in the future,” said Manvendra Singh, officiating chief engineer of GDA.

To be sure, funding for Metro projects has become a major issue for GDA, and in January, the Uttar Pradesh government declined to provide state funding for the two proposed Metro extensions in Ghaziabad.