Gzb: Health dept collects ‘contaminated’ water samples after Mahagun Puram residents fall ill

Ghaziabad: Dozens of residents of Mahagun Puram high-rise in Ghaziabad, which is adjacent to NH-9, complained of vomiting, loose motions and abdominal pain on Saturday.

According to the members of local apartment owners’ association (AOA), it could be due to water contamination. About 150-200 residents from four of the 11 residential towers were affected, they added.

The district health department has formed teams for the distribution of medicines. It has also collected water samples from the high-rise. “We have about 1,800 flats in the high-rise, and some 1,700 are occupied. Most of the affected persons are from four residential towers. Teams formed by the health department have arrived for check-up on Saturday afternoon... We suspect that some of the sources of water are contaminated, and this resulted in health issues,” said Naveen Tomar, president, AOA.

He said that there is no sewer connection in Mahagun Puram, and the water from the sewage treatment plant is being discharged in a nearby open area. “The water is discharged in a nearby open area, and it may have contaminated the groundwater, or may be some water source in the high-rise got contaminated,” Tomar added.

Meanwhile, Sachin Garg, vice president, Mahagun Puram, told HT, “I will try to find out what happened at the high-rise. I don’t have details till now... I will check and get back.” However, he did not respond till Saturday night.

Dr NK Gupta, Chief medical officer (CMO), said that official teams have given medicines to about 100 residents, who suffered from health issues. “They had symptoms of loose lotions, vomiting and abdominal pain, but all of them are stable now. Our teams are in touch with the local AOA. They have also distributed medicines to the residents... We have taken water samples from the affected towers and others. The samples will be tested, and action will be taken accordingly. We suspect that the health issues could be due to contaminated water,” Gupta added.