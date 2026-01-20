Harnandipuram township: GDA ropes in senior officials to procure land for ph-1

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has roped in its senior officials and their teams to procure about 120 hectares of land required for launching phase-1 of its Harnandipuram township proposed near Delhi-Meerut Road, the officials said. GDA proposed its ambitious 521-hectare Harnandipuram housing scheme last year, and proposed its overall development over the land of eight villages -- Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta. (HT Archive)

“So far, we have received consent from farmers/landowners holding about 115 hectares of land. Of the 115 hectares, we have taken up registries in our favour for about 65 hectares of land. Since the launch of the first phase is scheduled for May, we’ve roped in our senior officials and their teams to procure the rest of the land. These officials include the additional secretary, joint secretary, officers on special duty, tehsildars, and their teams,” GDA’s vice-chairperson Nand Kishor Kalal told HT.

The process to procure land on the direct purchase method from farmers and landowners was initiated by GDA in February 2025. In May, the Authority proposed launch of the first phase of the scheme with about 120 hectares of land.

Officials, meanwhile, said that the land for the first phase will majorly come from three villages -- Mathurapur, Shamsher, and Nagla Firoz Mohanpur.

“The officials and their teams have been assigned the responsibility of different land chunk numbers, and they have been tasked with initiating talks with farmers, removing hurdles and expediting consent and registries. It is important that we need a continuous patch of land to amass 120 hectares of land. So, senior officials have been roped in. The detailed project report (DPR) is also under preparation and once it is finalised and further approved by the GDA board, we will apply for registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, and thereafter launch the scheme,” Kalal added.

A committee of GDA officials and district administration in March, 2025 had finalised the rates to be offered for land purchase for the township.

The proposed township will be located close to the Delhi-Meerut Road, Raj Nagar Extension, and also in the vicinity of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.