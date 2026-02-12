HCL-Foxconn semiconductor manufacturing unit’s foundation event on Feb 21: Yeida

The foundation stone of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor manufacturing unit in the Yamuna City region will be laid on February 21, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority said on Wednesday. The facility will manufacture compound semiconductors, sensors, and assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) components. (HT Archive)

“It is a big step in Uttar Pradesh’s push to build a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem near the upcoming airport in Jewar. The ceremony will be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union IT and electronics minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the gathering through video conferencing,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The project is being set up by Vamasundari Investments Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn. With an investment of ₹3,706 crore, the plant will come up on 48 acres in Sector 28 under Yeida and is among the six semiconductor manufacturing units approved by the Centre under India’s semiconductor mission.

The facility will manufacture compound semiconductors, sensors, and assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) components. According to HCL, the plant will have a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month and will produce display driver chips used in mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, automobiles and other electronic devices. The project is expected to generate 3,780 jobs.

Located near the upcoming Noida International Airport, the semiconductor unit is expected to anchor a broader electronics and chip manufacturing cluster in the YEIDA region, strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position in the country’s emerging semiconductor supply chain.