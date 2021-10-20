Health camps, awareness drives for patients of respiratory diseases in Noida

Amid the rising air pollution in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district health department has appointed a nodal officer who has been tasked to hold health camps and awareness drives across the district and to maintain proper stock of medicines and medical equipment for people with lung diseases who are at a greater risk from air pollution.

According to health officials, accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers have been instructed to carry out awareness drives in rural areas.

“The health workers will inform and educate patients at risk of aggravating respiratory illnesses like bronchitis and asthma on precautions to be taken by them in order to avoid air worsening conditions. Besides, people will be advised to wear eye protecting glasses in order to avoid allergic conjunctivitis,”said Dr Amit Kumar, nodal officer appointed for the purpose by the district health department.

The officials said that since people working in industrial sectors are exposed to more pollutants, the health department will also hold health camps in those areas.

“The health camps will be organised in the industrial areas for those at the risk of respiratory issues due to high concentration of pollutants in the air. Besides, awareness campaigns will also be carried out to inform the workers about preventive measures to be taken in order to avoid any health issues due to pollutants,” said Dr Kumar.

The officials will also carry out inspections at government hospitals and health centres in the district to ensure availability of medicines and medical equipment. “During the inspections, we will ensure medicines required for treatment of patients of respiratory illnesses and equipment such as inhalers and nebulisers are in sufficient quantity,” he said.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The health department has been tasked to take curative measures in case pollution levels in the district increase and respiratory issues among patients are reported. These are precautionary steps and no such cases have been reported so far.”

On Wednesday, the air quality of Noida dipped to the ‘poor’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) reading for Noida on Wednesday was 240 (‘poor’) against 79 (‘satisfactory’) a day earlier.