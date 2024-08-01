Health dept seals two clinics operating without registration in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department on Tuesday sealed two clinics operating without registration in Dadri area of Greater Noida, senior officials informed on Wednesday. Health department officials outside one of the sealed clinics in Greater Noida’s Dadri. (HT Photo)

The clinics were attending to patients without adhering to the essential health and safety standards, said officials.

They were sealed immediately and the department also issued a warning against operating such facilities without valid papers.

Health officials said the enforcement exercise will continue to ensure better quality health services to residents.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jais Lal said, “Complaints were being received about the functioning of illegal clinics in Jarcha area.Without having any expertise or valid documentation, they were treating patients.”

“Inspections at the two clinics revealed that the operators were treating patients with different ailments and injuries without having any experience or expertise to deal with such cases, putting the lives of patients at risk. As of now, we have sealed the two premises and sought legal registration documents from the owners,” said Lal.

To be sure, registration is crucial in ensuring that the health-care providers meet the necessary standards, and not having one is a violation of the rules under the Central Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the facility may be fined up to ₹5 lakh.

“The health department of Gautam Budh Nagar has been taking steps to ensure that no compromises are made on patient safety and such enforcement activities will continue in the coming days,” Lal said.

Earlier this year, three clinics identified operating without registration papers in Jewar were also sealed by the health department.