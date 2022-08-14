Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district.
Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard Gautam Budh Nagar, especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida. Social media activities of people are also being monitored and identified handles have been kept on surveillance, police said.
Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order) said, “We have deployed security at all the nine borders of the district with neighbouring cities and states. All suspicious vehicles are also being checked and stopped at borders. We will ensure that there is no activity that may cause unrest during Independence Day celebrations on August 15”.
Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance. Officials have been asked to carry out patrolling with armed personnel while station house officers (SHOs) were told to speak to residents in their respective areas so that they can inform police about any suspicious activity.
ADCP Singh added that anti-sabotage teams and bomb disposal squads have been deployed for security checks at all vital points and police units are on a high alert.
“We are holding regular meetings with officials of nearby districts and exchanging information regarding the whereabouts of known criminals. We will also be using drones to keep a close watch on people. Our social media team is also on their toes and we will take stringent action against people who are trying to spread fake news and rumours,” ADCP Singh added.
Congress to have three ministers in Nitish’s new govt
There will be three ministers from the Congress in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet, All India Congress Committee in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who arrived in the state capital on Sunday, said. Last week, Kumar's party, the JD(U), had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and he resigned as the chief minister, only to stake claim to form his next government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
