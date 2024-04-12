Home minister Amit Shah to hold rally in Noida on Saturday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s star campaigner and home minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in Noida on Saturday evening in support of party candidate and incumbent MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, senior party functionaries said on Friday, adding that more than 30,000 people are expected to attend the rally that will be held at Shivalik Park in Sector 33-A. A Gautam Budh Nagar police officer checking security arrangement outside the venue where Home minister Amit Shah is set to address a public rally in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The party is anyway embarking towards a historic win and to top that Amit Shah ji is coming to the city to shower us with his guidance. Security and management is in place for this huge rally,” BJP district president Gajendra Mavi said, after carrying out an inspection of the rally ground on Friday.

BJP has arranged 120 buses to bring in its supporters to the rally, Mavi said.

Shah is expected to reach Shivalik Park around 4pm and he will be greeted by Sharma, BJP Uttar Pradesh state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Noida president Manoj Gupta and others, after which he will address the rally.

BJP has planned Saturday’s programme in the heart of the city with a view to woo residents of nearby sectors such as sector 31, 32, 33, 34, 24, 25, and neighbouring high-rises.

Gautam Budh Nagar will go to polls on April 26 and incumbent MP Dr Mahesh Sharma is eyeing a third win from Gautam Budh Nagar, after having won from there in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Noida traffic police on Friday issued an advisory in view of the home minister’s visit, and said diversions will be effective from 5pm to 8pm near Shilp Haat in Sector 33.

“Due to the VIP movement, traffic restriction will be in effect near the Botanical Garden, Sector 37, Shashi Chowk, Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, and Iskcon temple,” the traffic police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said commuters taking the Noida elevated road from Sector 60 to Iskcon temple will be directed to drive straight to Sector 18, as the loop near the temple will be closed.

“Vehicles coming from Kalindi Kunj and Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37 and onwards will be directed towards Sector 44. Vehicles going from Sector 18 to Sector 37 and Chhalera village will be directed to take a U-turn near the Botanical Garden and go towards GIP Mall and Garden Galleria Mall and take the Noida Expressway,” he said.

“We will deploy additional force on the route and the programme venue. Apart from city police, three companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and around 200 traffic police personnel will also be deployed,” said a senior police officer.