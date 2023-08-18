District admin gears up for home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Noida

In preparation for the upcoming visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the twin cities scheduled for Friday, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration convened a meeting and issued essential guidelines to ensure the implementation of security arrangements. In view of the security, City Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar has issued directives to ensure the deployment of CCTV monitoring on roads, conducting cleaning drives, and trimming plants, among other tasks. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to mark a significant milestone by planting the 40 millionth sapling on Friday, as a key component of a large-scale CAPFs plantation initiative. Additionally, he will inaugurate multiple projects from a CRPF camp in Greater Noida. Subsequently, he will address an event at Kribhco, a fertilizer production cooperative, located in Sector 1.

The massive plantation drive across the country was the initiative undertaken by the Home Minister, Shah, in July 2020. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have collectively planted around 3 crore saplings across the country, in a span of three years (2020-2022). The collective target of planting around 1.5 crore saplings has been set for 2023 by all CRPFs, in a bid to add to the overall protection of the nation’s environment.

“Instructions pertaining to roadwork, addressing civic issues, tree pruning, and clearing road encroachments, along with other guidelines, have been communicated to the Noida Authority. Diligent efforts are being made to organize all arrangements and deliver a seamless experience to the Home Minister during his visit to Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Kumar.

In anticipation of the Home Minister’s forthcoming visit on August 18, another meeting was convened at the Police Commissionerate, during which deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Harish Chander issued imperative instructions to the police personnel of the Noida zone. These directives are aimed at ensuring the implementation of essential security measures for the VIP visit. Senior police officials, including ADCP Shakti Mohan Avasthi and ACP Rajnish Verma, were in attendance during the meeting.

Home Minister had previously visited Greater Noida alongside UP CM Yogi Adityanath in September 2022, for the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022, hosted at the India Expo Centre and Mart.

