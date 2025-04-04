Hot and dry days ahead for GB Nagar, says IMD

The temperature continues to relentlessly rise in Gautam Budh Nagar, with the city recording a high of 35.7°C on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heat is set to intensify in the coming days, with maximum temperatures expected to climb to 45°C by next week, offering little respite to residents. Temperatures are expected to rise steadily, reaching around 45°C next week, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate & Meteorology at Skymet Weather. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The rising heat, coupled with deteriorating air quality, prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reinstate Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. Under this stage, restrictions on construction and dust control measures will be enforced to prevent further degradation of air quality. While pollution levels have yet to spike significantly, authorities have urged residents to take precautions against both the heat and fluctuating air quality.

On Thursday, Noida’s AQI stood at 131 (moderate), while Greater Noida recorded 256 (poor), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate & Meteorology at Skymet Weather, warned of worsening conditions. “The weather across Delhi-NCR will remain dry in the coming days, with slow wind movement. Temperatures are expected to rise steadily, reaching around 45°C next week. While pollution is unlikely to see a major spike, the overall conditions will be dry and hot, making it essential for residents to take precautions,” he said. He added that the lack of rain and strong winds means there will be no immediate relief from rising temperatures.

With summer heat intensifying earlier than usual, many residents are struggling to cope. Ramesh Verma, a Noida-based cab driver, said, “It gets unbearably hot inside the car, even with the AC on. By afternoon, passengers also complain about the heat.”

Ajit Singh, a shopkeeper in Sector 18, voiced concerns over Grap Stage 1 restrictions. “With construction and vehicle movement restrictions, business slows down. Peak summer months are already tough, and any further curbs will make things worse.”

According to the IMD forecast, Gautam Budh Nagar’s minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 18-21°C and 36-38°C, respectively, until April 9, with clear skies and no relief from the heat.

Meanwhile, air quality in the region has worsened. Noida’s AQI improved slightly from 159 to 131, staying in the ‘moderate’ category, but Greater Noida’s rose from 204 to 256, pushing it into the ‘poor’ category. Similarly, Ghaziabad’s AQI deteriorated from 226 to 258, also falling into the ‘poor’ range.

District officials have also been instructed to closely monitor landfill and dumping sites to prevent fire outbreaks.

GRAP Stage 1 was previously imposed on March 24 but lifted on March 29 following an improvement in air quality. However, with rising heat and worsening pollution, authorities have decided to reintroduce restrictions to prevent further deterioration.