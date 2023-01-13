Hum toh tyohaar manaenge: Section 144 can’t stop Lohri festivities in Noida

After the pandemic pause, festive spirits are running high and Delhi NCR residents can’t contain their excitement for Lohri, bonfires, and communal celebrations. But with the growing concern about the return of Covid, authorities have imposed Section 144 in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31. The new circular prohibits religious processions and gatherings, and the use of loudspeakers between 10pm and 6am. But will this put a damper on Noidawalas plans? They say nope!

Divij Munjal, who lives in California (US), has returned to India after five years for a long vacation with his family, and says, “The cold is already mind-boggling, now I shouldn’t celebrate Lohri also? That’s not happening!” The 31-year-old says that he has self-invited himself to a friend’s house for Lohri. “She lives in Mayur Vihar where no such restrictions are in place, because Delhi-Noida border paar karte hi Covid nahi hai unke (authorities) ke hisaab se,” Munjal rues, concluding, “I am trying to convince my parents also to tag along for the celebrations at my friend’s house because I don’t know next time main India kab aunga. Sabse milke, festivals manake hi jaunga!”

Others like Munjal also have plans of coming to the Capital to avoid the step. Rachit Seth, 26, says that residents of high-rise buildings prefer to do the puja privately before partying publicly, sharing, “My sister and I will celebrate Lohri in the balcony with our parents, then drive off to Delhi to join our friends since we can’t have a huge spread here. It’s Friday night and it’s Lohri. Party karni toh banti hai!”

Newlyweds are the most affected by this announcement. Tejas Bhardwaj and his wife Priya Rani were set to celebrate their first Lohri after their wedding, with Bhardwaj lamenting, “Covid ki wajah se shaadi bhi utni lavishly nahi kari thi, kam logon mein kari thi, ab Lohri bhi na manayein?” The 26-year-old lawyer further states that their mother had decided to host a huge function to mark the festival. “Humne toh invites bhi bhej diye the, lekin do din baad papa ne WhatsApp group par ye notification share ki,” he rues, adding, “Ab kya kar sakte hain? Manani toh hai hi. Chota tent lagayenge. Bas pados wali aunty police complaint na kar dein!”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

