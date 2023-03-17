Human body parts found in a drain in Noida’s Sector 8, police probe on

Severed body parts of an unidentified person were found dumped in a drain in Noida’s Sector 8 on Thursday morning, police said, adding that they have recovered the arms and legs,which appeared to have been dumped at least four to five days ago. Preliminary investigations revealed that the body parts are at least four to five days old, said investigators. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the parts were spotted by a passerby around 10.45am after which it was reported to the police.

“Phase-1 police station was alerted around 10.45am that a passerby had spotted some body parts in a three-foot deep drain running along the roadside, adjacent to some factories in the Sector 8 industrial area. Immediately, police teams as well as a forensics team reached the spot and a probe was initiated,” said the DCP.

He said the parts have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the body parts are at least four to five days old and an autopsy is being carried out to confirm the same. Police teams have been deployed to identify the body and retrieve the remaining pieces. Footage from CCTV cameras in the nearby areas are being checked for clues. Once the post-mortem report arrives, we will take the probe forward,” he said.

Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the police are yet to ascertain whether the body parts are of a man or a woman.

“Further, nearby police stations are being checked for missing person complaints in order to identify the body,” said the ADCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON