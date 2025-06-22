Hundreds mark 11th international yoga day across Noida, Ghaziabad

Hundreds of residents, government officials, and public representatives gathered at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A on Saturday to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day under the theme “One Earth, One Health”. The event, organised by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, opened with a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, followed by a mass yoga session led by trained instructors in line with the Common Yoga Protocol. People perform yoga at Helipad Ground Shivalik Park in Noida Sector 33A on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma lauded the scale of public engagement, saying, “Gautam Budh Nagar has witnessed overwhelming participation in Yoga Day events this year. Citizens from every walk of life came forward to embrace yoga. It is a strong medium to unite humanity and strengthen the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Minister in charge for Gautam Budh Nagar, Brijesh Singh; principal secretary of tourism, culture and religious affairs Mukesh Kumar Meshram; and the DM jointly inaugurated the event. “Yoga is not merely a physical exercise; it is a spiritual discipline and a form of daily sadhana,” Singh said. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Yoga Day has evolved into a global movement promoting unity, concentration, and positive thinking.”

Meshram called yoga “a powerful tool to manage stress and improve well-being in today’s high-pressure lifestyle” and credited the increased awareness to PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event also featured a free health check-up camp by Arogya India Wellness Centre, where the minister underwent screening. A tree plantation drive was also held, emphasising environmental consciousness alongside physical wellness.

Yoga Day celebrations extended across residential societies in Noida and Greater Noida. “RWAs across Noida enthusiastically participated…organising community sessions in parks and open spaces,” said KK Jain, general secretary of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association. “Yoga fosters a sense of unity and mindfulness within our neighbourhoods.”

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya led the district-level celebrations at IMS University Courses Campus near Dasna, accompanied by UP principal secretary Amrit Abhijat, local MLAs and MP Atul Garg. “About 1,500 residents participated in the programme and were part of the Yoga Day programme,” said district magistrate Deepak Meena.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation also hosted Yoga Day sessions across parks citywide, with participation from residents and municipal staff. The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) conducted yoga sessions at its headquarters and at the roundabout of the Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme.

“In a fast-paced life, the common man should turn to yoga to maintain wellbeing and health,” said GDA vice-chairperson Atul Vats.

Officials of the forest department also took part in a special session held at the Shri Vidya School campus in Aditya World City along NH-9, where participants performed yoga for two hours and planted fruit-bearing saplings.

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi at the UN General Assembly in 2014 and has since gained global recognition.