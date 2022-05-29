In encounter, Ghaziabad police kill two alleged criminals
The Ghaziabad police gunned down two alleged criminals in Indirapuram and Madhuban-Bapudham localities in two separate encounters early on Saturday. Police said both were part of a gang and involved in heinous crimes and carried rewards for their arrests.
The two deceased were identified as Billu Dujana alias Avneesh and Rakesh Dujana. Billu, who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh for his arrest, was shot dead after an encounter near Hindon Pushta in Indirapuram. The second encounter near Madhuban-Bapudham led to the death of Rakesh, who carried a reward of ₹50,000.
Police said the two crackdowns were conducted following a tip-off when teams were carrying out late night inspections around 3am.
Police said that two of their personnel received gunshot wounds. “In both the incidents, the suspects hit the barricades set up by police and tried to speed away on their bikes. They opened multiple rounds of fire at the police parties. Some of our police personnel were injured and we also opened fire in retaliation. They were rushed to hospitals and were declared dead by doctors,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police.
Police said both the suspects were involved in about 52 crimes, which include extortion, attempt to murder and murders.
Police officers’ role under the lens in Himachal constable paper leak case
With its teams sent to other states to nab kingpins in the police constable recruitment examination paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team of the police probing the case has sent questionnaires to police officials involved in the examination process. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by range IG/DIG. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts.
Chitkara University’s cultural exchange NSS camp comes to an end
Around 200 volunteers from nine states and Union territories participated in a national integration camp organised at Chitkara University, Punjab, between May 20 and 26. The ministry of youth affairs and sports, the NSS regional directorate, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised the camp. The inaugural ceremony had Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor professor Arvind as the chief guest. Over the week volunteers attended sessions with prominent experts in their domain.
Haryana farmers, traders facing existential crisis due to govt policies: Cong’s Shruti Choudhry
Haryana Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got a rousing welcome during Shruti's visit to Bhiwani from Delhi on Saturday. She was welcomed by former Congress ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda and other party workers on her way to Bhiwani. Interacting with media, Shruti alleged that farmers and small traders of Haryana are facing existential crisis due to government policies geared towards “pampering crony capitalism and permeating corruption”.
Some forces want to jeopardise freedom of the country: Hooda at Jind OBC rally
Haryana Congress leaders on Saturday organised an OBC convention in Jind in which former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and national president of Congress backward classes cell Captain Ajay Yadav remained present. Hooda said the Congress government had given full benefit of reservation and proper representation to the backward classes and only they can protect the rights of the backward classes.
BJP to go solo in upcoming civic body polls: Dhankar
Giving a jolt to its junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata party, the Bharatiya Janata party Haryana unit on Saturday has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections alone. After holding Haryana BJP's state executive meeting in Hisar, party's Haryana unit president OP Dhankar interacted with the media. JJP secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala had earlier claimed that they will contest the civic body polls in alliance with BJP.
