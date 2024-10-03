In renewed attempt, Ghaziabad officials embark on numbering 45,000 houses in Khoda

In a renewed attempt, the municipal officials have started looking for sponsors or companies willing to use their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for taking up task of numbering about 45,000 households in Khoda nagar palika (municipal council). Officials estimate that there are around 45,000 households in Khoda, according to a survey taken up in 2018. They said the numbers may have increased further in the last six years. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said a decision to that effect was taken during the board meeting held last week.

This is not the first time that officials are contemplating such an exercise in Khoda. in 2021, the municipal council started a process to number 45,064 households in Khoda. However, after a fanfare of initial numberplate distribution to some households and also to councillors of 34 wards, the initiative came to a grinding halt.

Municipal officials said a house numberplate was costing about ₹200 and residents refused to pay that amount saying they were already paying a house tax, so the local body should pay for the numberplates.

“Earlier, the numbering work could not proceed due to objections from residents. It would have cost a huge amount if the local body had taken up the work from its own funds. Now, we have decided to look for sponsors who could take up the job. We are in talks with two banks that have shown interest in the project. We are likely to finalise the modalities in the next three months and it will take another six months to get all houses numbered,” said Abhishek Kumar, executive officer (EO), Khoda Nagar Palika.

Residents said in the absence of house numbers, their houses are identified through their ration card numbers and that is a cumbersome process.

“The Khoda locality lacks proper drinking water and sewage/drainage infrastructure and residents are forced to live in such conditions. Officials and politicians make promises before each election, but they forget the promises once elections are over. House numbering is a basic need for any locality, but Khoda residents have none till date,” said Deepak Joshi, convener of Khoda residents’ association.

The local body, Khoda Nagar Palika, came into existence on March 10, 2016. It was formerly an old village which started developing into an unplanned residential colony in 1980s. Khoda has a huge voter base and falls under the Sahibabad assembly segment of Ghaziabad.

“This time, we are planning to give each household numberplate a 17 digit unique identification code and also property ID, which will help us in the collection of house tax,” the EO said.