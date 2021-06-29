Home / Cities / Noida News / Injured victim of Yamuna Expressway accident dies
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Injured victim of Yamuna Expressway accident dies

Noida: A 30-year-old man who was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital on Monday, said police
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:42 PM IST

Noida: A 30-year-old man who was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital on Monday, said police.

Yash Kumar was allegedly racing with his friend 28-year-old Rahul Teotia when Teotia’s rear tyre allegedly suffered a puncture and crashed into Kumar. Teotia died of his injuries the same day. Both victims were from Delhi.

Greater Noida Additional DCP Vishal Pandey confirmed the death. “The police have not received any complaint in this matter,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.