Insects found in hostel meal, GB Nagar food department launches probe

Noida: Following complaints from some college students about insects found in their hostel food, the Gautam Budh Nagar food department on Saturday inspected their canteen in Greater Noida and served a notice to the concerned college administration, officials said. A food department team inspected the premises on Saturday and found cleanliness arrangements and other standard compliance were unsatisfactory for which a notice was given to the college administration and canteen operator. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to assistant commissioner (food department), Gautam Budh Nagar, Archana Dheeran, the department received complaints from students on Friday regarding bad quality of food being served at Aryan Residency hostel of Lloyd Law College in Knowledge Park-2, Greater Noida.

“The students complained against the hostel canteen and shared pictures of food which was likely infested with insects. A food department team inspected the premises on Saturday and found cleanliness arrangements and other standard compliance were unsatisfactory for which a notice was given to the college administration and canteen operator,” said the officer, however, adding that there were no incidents of food poisoning reported among the students.

“We also had a discussion with the students who expressed dissatisfaction regarding the cleanliness and quality of food,” the officer said.

“The college administration has suggested to hold talks with the warden and canteen operator and form a committee of students and take their weekly feedback. The college administration assured that very soon they will take necessary steps in view of this complaint,” Dheeran added.

For quality testing on the spot, samples of the biryani that was being served to the students have been collected and sent to the government laboratory in Lucknow, the officer said.

College director Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Khan said that the incident came to light after students shared photos of food containing dead insects in WhatsApp groups.

“The food vendor has been replaced, and a new contractor has been appointed. We are also inspecting the quality of food every day,” he said.

There are at least 2,000 students studying in Lloyd Law College of which around 300 reside in the Aryan Residency hostel that is under contract with the college, officials said.