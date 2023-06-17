Home / Cities / Noida News / Central Noida zone gets new DCP, traffic DCP changed as well

Central Noida zone gets new DCP, traffic DCP changed as well

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2023 11:14 PM IST

Anil Kumar Yadav, a 2018-batch IPS officer, will assume the role of deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida zone, replacing Rambadan Singh, who had been in charge of the zone since July 2022

In a reshuffle, the deputy commissioners of police (DCP) of Gautam Budh Nagar commissionerate’s Central Noida zone and traffic have been transferred, officials said Saturday. The order was issued on Friday evening by commissioner of police Laxmi Singh.

Yadav, who currently serves as DCP traffic, will be succeeded by Preeti Yadav, a 2019-batch IPS officer, who presently holds the position of additional deputy commissioner of police for women safety and will also assume the responsibilities of DCP traffic.
According to officials, Rambadan Singh has not yet been assigned a new position.

