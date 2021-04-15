Jewar airport gets security clearance from aviation ministry arm

Noida: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Wednesday gave its clearance to the Noida International Airport to be developed in Jewar, said officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. The BCAS, which comes under the ministry of civil aviation, is the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in the country.

“A great news! The security clearance and vetting for Phase I of the Noida International Airport has been received from BCAS also, and has already been received from the other regulating authorities,” tweeted SP Goyal, additional chief secretary to UP chief minister.

The UP government has also approved a proposal for land acquisition for the second phase of the project, officials of Gautam Budh Nagar administration said.

Suhas LY, GB Nagar district magistrate, said that the clearance of BCAS is a milestone for Noida International Airport. “This means we are getting closer to the project. This is a significant project for this region, the state and the country. This will usher a new era in terms of development and growth multiplier,” he said.

A total of 1,334 hectares were acquired for the first phase of the airport which will be developed in four phases. For the second phase, 1,365 hectares will be acquired, while 1,318 hectares for phase 3 and 735 hectares for phase 4 will be acquired.

Balram Singh, ADM (land acquisition) GB Nagar, said that the UP government has approved the proposal for acquisition of land for the second phase. “The government also released ₹1,084 crore for the second phase of land acquisition. The administration will soon conduct a social impact assessment study and then start the land acquisition for phase 2,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), which is the nodal agency to monitor the project, has started preparations for the foundation programme of the airport. Yeida officials said that they have issued a request for proposal (RFP) to hire an agency for the programme which will be attended by the prime minister and UP chief minister. The RFP document states that the agency will be responsible for organising the inauguration, bhoomi poojan, and cultural programmes,among others. However, the date of the foundation programme is yet to be announced.

“The Yamuna Expressway authority has decided to hire an agency for two years to assist it in organising big events where VIPs and higher dignitaries are expected to attend. This will help us make proper arrangements at a short notice,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

Yeida CEO Arunveer Singh was not available for a comment.

Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG has been selected as the concessionaire for developing the international airport at Jewar. In total, the airport is projected to have five runways when it is developed to its full capacity over a total of 5,000 hectares of land. There will be two runways in phase 1 and the airport is expected to become operational by 2023-24.