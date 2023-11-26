Jewellery worth 12L stolen from parked car on Yamuna eway

A car that had a bag full of gold jewellery worth ₹12 lakh kept inside it was stolen from a busy highway under the jurisdiction of the Jewar Police station in Greater Noida on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The car was later recovered, but the jewellery went missing, said police officers aware of the matter. HT Image

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar, said, “Complainant Gangesh Soni, a native of Jaunpur, is a jeweller. In his complaint to the police, he said that he went to meet a Delhi-based jeweller, Manoj Kumar, on Saturday for some business-related work. His driver, Vivek Mishra, and another Jaunpur resident, Munish (who goes by single name), were accompanying him.”

“When they were returning to Jaunpur, Manoj gave Soni a bag for handing it over to a man, Rajesh Yadav, in Jaunpur,” said the ADCP. “Around 1 am, when Soni stopped at a dhaba on the Yamuna Expressway under the jurisdiction of Jewar Police station, the car was stolen,” he added.

“When they returned after dinner, they did not find the car. After searching for it, the car was spotted a few metres away from the dhaba on Yamuna Expressway. However, two jewellery bags, one belonging to Soni and the other to Manoj, were found missing,” said ADCP. “On the complaint of the victim, a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jewar Police station on Sunday morning, and efforts are underway to nab the accused.”

Police said the bag carried 200 grams of gold worth ₹12 lakh, but the exact bills and details were yet to be produced before the police.