Large gatherings banned in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar near Delhi over Covid
- All schools have also been asked to continue to follow the social distancing norms as well as the face mask rule.
Large gatherings have been banned in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is close to Delhi, to control the spread of coronavirus, with the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). With the fresh curbs, more than four people cannot gather in a public place. The restrictions also come ahead of several festivals this week, including the Islamic festival of Eid and the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritya. The distsrict is a part of the NCR region and includes Noida, Dadri and Jewar.
"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities," said the police commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement, announcing the guidelines, according to news agency ANI. The curbs are likely to remain in place till the end of this month.
The guidelines also restrict the use of loudspeakers on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres. Under this rule, shopkeepers have also been prohibited from selling and renting loudspeakers or similar equipment to anyone without permission from the higher authorities, according to an ANI report.
Over the last few weeks, the nationwide Covid tally is seeing a fresh jump. On Sunday, the daily Covid-19 tally saw a rise of 3,324 new cases, according to the daily health bulletin by the health ministry. This was the fourth straight day that the country’s daily Covid cases remained above the 3,000-mark.
The country has an active caseload jumped to 19,092, while the positivity rate is hovering at 0.71 per cent.
(With ANI inputs)
-
In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer. "Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.
-
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3) in most parts of Karnataka
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting, will be celebrated in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the moon-sighting committee. The Karnataka moon-sighting committee said that that Eid will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday. Monday will be last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi said. On the other hand, in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.
-
Kumaraswamy slams Ajit Pawar for supporting merger
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for supporting his government in the merger of Maratha-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar backed the campaign to make the Marathi-speaking villages at the border, including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar, a part of the state.
-
People are forced to pay bribe in Haryana: AAP
Lashing out at the BJP-JJP coalition government, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta alleged that rampant corruption was going on in all departments and people were being forced to pay bribe to get their works done. Addressing a rally here on his birthday, Gupta said corruption, crime and unemployment have been soaring in the state.
-
Won’t give barren land without water to our next generation: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar scheme which aims to develope and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in the state. While inaugurating the scheme from Sonepat's Nahra village, Khattar said his government will rejuvenate 1,600 ponds across the state till August 15 and they have a target to develop and revive 8,000 water bodies in Haryana.
