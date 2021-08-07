Light rainfall after 3 warm days brings respite to city

The city saw light drizzle on Saturday that brought the maximum temperature down by three degrees over the past 24 hours with weather experts expecting the day time temperatures to remain below the season’s average for a few more days before it starts rising again later next week.

The city received 1mm rainfall on Saturday after a span of three days. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said drizzling might continue till Monday before the “break monsoon” or “weak monsoon” conditions sets in around Tuesday. No major traffic snarls were reported by the traffic police.

According to weather analysts, the monsoon trough line, a low pressure line that oscillates north to south and brings rains along with it, is currently passing through parts of Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh, creating a low pressure area over Delhi and leading to patchy rainfall.

“There are chances that the rainfall in some parts of the city may continue for another two days. The overcast sky and drizzle will keep the mercury levels low. However, the monsoon trough will soon move towards the Himalayan foothills, that will deprive the region of rainfall from August 10 onwards leading to a break monsoon or weak monsoon. The mercury will rise thereafter,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

On Saturday, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius in Noida and a minimum of 27.7°C, against 35.6°C and 27°C recorded the previous day.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered to be representative of the National Capital Region (NCR), the maximum temperature recorded was 33.2°C, four degrees below the season’s average, and a minimum of 27.3°C. The humidity oscillated between 72 to 94%.

“The city may see maximum and minimum temperatures of 33°C and 26°C on Sunday. There are chances of light to moderate rains,” said an IMD official.