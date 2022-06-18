Lion’s share of Covid-19 cases in Gzb reported from trans-Hindon areas

Ghaziabad: With Covid-19 rearing its head again in Ghaziabad, the localities of Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara are once again seeing the maximum number of positive cases. Health department officials said that they are mapping the daily cases across the district.

According to official figures, the three localities of Indirapuram and adjoining Vaishali and Vasundhara reported 98 (39.51%) of the 248 positive cases in Ghaziabad in the first fortnight of June.

The share of the three localities was 389 (49.3%) out of 789 cases in the month of April, while their share was 426 (45.41%) out of 938 cases in the month of May. In the months of April and May, the highest share of cases was reported from Indirapuram locality with 252 and 233 positive cases respectively.

“It has been a regular feature observed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, 2020. The majority of cases emerge in Indirapuram and the locality is the one which gets most affected whenever there is a spike in cases in Delhi. It is because it has large working population which often travels to Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) cities,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, district surveillance officer.

According to official records, the district on June 15, 16 and 17 has witnessed a positivity rate of 1.22%, 1.32% and 1.13% respectively, which is the highest so far in the month of June. The last time daily positivity went over 1% was on May 14, when the rate stood at 1.05%.

On Friday, the district recorded 52 fresh cases — the highest since May 10 — when 71 cases emerged in a single day.

“The positivity rate has seen a spike in the last three days and it is expected that cases will rise further in the upcoming days. However, the severity is still very low. In order to track more cases, our teams are tracing 18 contacts of each and every positive patient and daily testing is underway at 47 different centres across Ghaziabad district,” Dr Gupta added.

According to official records till June 17, the district reported a total of 364 cases in the current month as against 789 in April and 938 in May.

Health experts said cases may rise in the coming weeks. “There has been a sudden spike in cases. A majority of people from trans-Hindon localities such as Indirapuram and Vaishali go to Delhi and other NCR cities for work and are more prone to get the infection. The severity at present is still very low in patients but people need to wear masks. Those eligible for the booster dose must take it at the earliest,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Ghaziabad chapter.

