 Lok Sabha elections: Over 300 events conducted in Noida to improve voter turnout
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Lok Sabha elections: Over 300 events conducted in Noida to improve voter turnout

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 07:23 PM IST

The events included cyclothon, marathon, all-women rally, drives by transgenders, youth and specially-abled people.

Over 300 programmes have been conducted by Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation in Noida for the Lok Sabha elections. The events, which are aimed at boosting voter participation in Noida, included cyclothon, marathon, all-women rallies, drives by transgenders, youth and specially-abled people. The officials said the campaigns were carried out in collaboration with the residents' welfare associations and apartment owners' associations in housing societies.

Polling officials during a training programme on the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) (PTI)
Polling officials during a training programme on the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) (PTI)

“We have reached out to students in schools and colleges, held campaigns in markets, cinema halls, bus stands and auto stands to raise awareness,” SVEEP officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said.

"This is the first time that voting booths will be set up inside some of the large group housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida. We have reached out to residents in sectors and in societies, in villages," he added.

Events such as 'Nukkad natak' and 'prabhat pheri' were also held at various locations in a bid to encourage voters to use their right to franchise," SVEEP officer Singh said.

Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is the Election Commission's flagship programme, which focuses on promoting voter literacy. Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, which comprises the cities of Noida and Greater Noida, has witnessed low voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections so far.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 60.38 per cent in the 2014 elections and an abysmal 48 per cent in the 2009 polls.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009, PTI said citing data from the Election Commission.

Speaking about the 2024 elections, district magistrate and election officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar district Manish Kumar Verma told PTI, “We have made all arrangements at polling booths and expect voter turnout in large numbers. A widespread awareness campaign has been held here…”

Verma noted that ‘urban apathy’ among some citizens has resulted in low voter turnout in the constituency in the past.

Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency goes to polls on April 26 (Friday). The constituency has 26.75 lakh registered voters, including 14.50 lakh males, 12.24 lakh females and 119 third gender.

(With PTI inputs)

 

