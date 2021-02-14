Low turnout for Covid vaccination: Noida, Ghaziabad told to take steps

Ghaziabad: Taking serious note of the low turnout of frontline workers during the vaccination drive against the coronavirus (Covid-19) February 11 and 12, state officials wrote to the district officials to take up suitable measures to increase the same.

The letter was sent by Uttar Pradesh’s additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi to Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar district admins.

Sources in the health department said that the letter has highlighted two counts – one in which more than one beneficiaries were registered on a single mobile number, and one in while some mobile numbers were either wrong or found switched off – due to which the beneficiaries could not receive messages.

The letter also mentions that many frontline workers were on duty in other districts and could not come for vaccination, above sources added.

“The communication has stated that more the Covid-vaccination coverage is to be increased and that those who are posted outside the district can get the shot at any session across the state. It also says that frontline workers who go for the vaccination should be given an off from work that day,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

“We have asked different departments to expedite vaccination coverage and spread more awareness among frontline workers. Our coverage for healthcare workers was high but it reduced considerably in case of frontline workers.” Dr Gupta added.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not take calls for his comments over the issue.

On February 11, the turnout in Ghaziabad district stood at 45.34%, with 1,559 taking the shots out of the day’s target of 3,439. The next day, the turnout fell to 39.41%, with 1,555 getting the shot out of a target of 3,946.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, only 2,518 of the target of 5,750 (43.8%) took the shots on February 11 while 2,850 out of the target of 5,625 (51%) took the shots on February 12.

“We will implement all directions issued by the ACS (home) in his communication. To further increase the vaccination coverage, we are taking steps to ensure availability of frontline workers on a particular date and time. We are also taking steps to increase awareness,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

February 11 and 12 were the first two days that the health department of Ghaziabad administered the Covaxin vaccine to beneficiaries in the district. In neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar, Covaxin was administered first on February 12.

According to guidelines from the Uttar Pradesh government, the initial sessions, from January 16 to February 5, were devoted to healthcare workers who came in large numbers to get the shots, while the later sessions – on February 11 and 12 – were primarily devoted to frontline workers which include police personnel, home guards, jail staff and employees of Nagar Palikas, among others.