LS Polls: Waste collection vehicles for public sensitisation

NOIDA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, people in the Gautam Budh Nagar district are being sensitised about voting through waste collection vehicles. The initiative came at the request of the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association. (HT Photo)

The initiative came at the request of the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA) to Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

There are around 350 waste collection vehicles which move across the district for garbage collection, officials informed.

According to FONRWA representatives, the purpose was to ensure that maximum people get encouraged to exercise their voting rights in the elections as these vehicles deputed in the district have a wider reach, thus, they can cover maximum areas and reach out to maximum people.

“We had appealed to the district magistrate that the garbage collection vehicles be incorporated and utilised in the process,” said president, FONRWA, Yogendra Sharma.

“All these vehicles are mounted with a public address system that enables playing of messages among the public. These are already being used for spreading awareness with regards to sanitation related issues and thus, we thought that these could also be utilised for election-related awareness among the public,” he added.

Noida authority officials informed that the process of sensitising people for the polls and voting through trash collection vehicles has begun in the district.

According to an official deputed with the health department, Noida authority, the garbage collection vehicles carrying public address systems have been playing a recorded message, appealing voters to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, 2024, on April 26 in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“These vehicles deployed for catering to the sanitation related purposes have a wider reach as they travel through several pockets and by-lanes of the city,” the official said, adding: “Using these vehicles for spreading voting awareness among the public will definitely solve the purpose of reaching out to maximum people.”

Officials informed that special messages that have been curated for the purpose of public awareness for voting are being played in the vehicles.

Meanwhile, KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA, said that to ensure maximum awareness is spread among people with regards to voting, FONRWA and Residents Welfare Associations will undertake various initiatives in their respective sectors in the coming days.

There are 1.83 million registered voters in Gautam Budh Nagar that is scheduled to undergo polls on April 26, 2024.