LS polls: Adityanath to kick-start BJP’s campaigning in Ghaziabad today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Ghaziabad on Wednesday to address a 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan (intelligentsia meet)' at an auditorium in Nehru Nagar to kick-start Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP officer-bearers said the ‘Prabuddh meeting will have invitees from different professions such as health, businesses, industry, etc.

“Entry to the meet will be restricted to those who have been issued special passes. This will kick-start our election campaign for the upcoming elections. Senior part leaders and all five MLAs from Ghaziabad district will be present at the meet,” said Pradeep Chaudhary, district media coordinator (BJP).

He said the CM will hold two such meetings -- in Meerut and Ghaziabad -- on Wednesday.

The BJP this election season has already announced the name of Atul Garg, the present MLA from Ghaziabad, as its candidate from Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency. Garg was given the ticket in place of incumbent two-time parliamentarian general VK Singh (retired).

Sources in the BJP said the meeting with professionals is part of a strategy to target selected groups of “opinion makers” in society who hold an influence among people and can publicise their political ideas and choices further in their groups and also in other groups connected to them.

They added similar meetings will be held in other districts of Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Ghaziabad district goes to polls on April 26.

The other parties -- Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, etc -- are yet to announce their candidates in Ghaziabad.